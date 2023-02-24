Deals
Man accused of killing HCS employee dies

Cameron Tyrese Doughty.
Cameron Tyrese Doughty.(Huntsville Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The 22-year-old man who was accused of killing a Huntsville City Schools employee in July 2022 has died, according to online court documents.

Cameron Doughty was arrested and charged with murder after a shooting left Larry Rice, 63, dead near Bob Wallace Avenue. A motion to abate by reason of death was filed on Feb. 6 in a Madison County District Court.

The motion stated:

“Comes now the State of Alabama, by and through its Assistant District Attorney, and moves this Honorable Court to abate the proceedings heretofore commenced against the above-named defendant, the sole ground for same being the death of the said defendant prior to this date. State asks this Honorable Court to remit any court costs and/or fines.”

The motion to abate was granted on Feb. 6 by District judge Jerry Barclay.

