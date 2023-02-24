Deals
Looking to adopt your next pet? This Huntsville animal shelter has rescued more than 16k animals

Kelly Thompson talked about the importance behind animal rescue centers in Alabama.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Pet stores aren’t as common as they once were. Felines and Canines Rescue Center have found there has been a lack in spray and neuter efforts in pet stores and more and more animals are being neglected and found on the street.

Due to these issues, many animal lovers find it hard to justify having so many pet stores selling animals like dogs and cats.

Kelly Thompson is the owner of Felines and Canines Rescue Center in Owens Cross Roads. Since its opening in 2018, the rescue center has saved more than 16,000 dogs and cats. They are also constantly looking for homes for these little ones.

If you’re looking to foster or adopt a new pet, find more information at frrescuecenter.org.

