Jackson Co. Sheriff of 12 years set to retire

JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Jackson County Sheriff Chuck Phillips has confirmed that he plans to retire in April after serving 41 years in law enforcement.

Phillips was re-elected in 2022 for the fourth time as Sheriff and was heading into his 13th year in the position.

