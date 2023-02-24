Jackson Co. Sheriff of 12 years set to retire
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Jackson County Sheriff Chuck Phillips has confirmed that he plans to retire in April after serving 41 years in law enforcement.
Phillips was re-elected in 2022 for the fourth time as Sheriff and was heading into his 13th year in the position.
