Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Aladdin Ticket Giveaway
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Jackson Co. Sheriff of 12 years set to retire

Jackson Co. Sheriff of 12 years set to retire
Jackson Co. Sheriff of 12 years set to retire(JCS)
By Javon Williams
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Jackson County Sheriff Chuck Phillips has confirmed that he plans to retire in April after serving 41 years in law enforcement.

Phillips was re-elected in 2022 for the fourth time as Sheriff and was heading into his 13th year in the position.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tim Wyant
Elkmont High: Limestone County School Board accepts resignation of Principal Tim Wyant
ADPH warns of the contagious norovirus in Alabama
Alabama Department of Public Health warns of contagious norovirus
Gary Graham.
Limestone Co. man arrested for alleged financial exploitation of his mother
New ruling on guns in Madison County civil case
Hazel Green woman awarded $1.4M in court settlement after being hit by stray bullet
Michael Fuson, 27
Hartselle man arrested on rape, sodomy charges

Latest News

The right coverage can make a huge difference in what comes out of your pocket in a bad...
Financial Friday: The importance of commercial auto insurance
The funds total $8.7 million and will be distributed to qualified applicants, according to the...
Funds awarded to assist Alabama residents with water bills
The Huntsville City Council approved a resolution authorizing the City of Huntsville to join...
City of Huntsville joins state in settlement agreements with opioid manufacturers, distributers
Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely spoke for the first time since he was convicted on...
Attorneys for ex-Limestone Sheriff file new petition challenging theft, ethics convictions