Huntsville City Schools looking to hire literacy specialist

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City Schools is hiring a literacy specialist to help children who are struggling with core subjects in the classroom.

E-learning during the pandemic set many children behind in school. District 3 Board of Education Andrea Alvarez said the COVID learning loss has been significant for the school system, but she is hopeful this specialist will help.

“We’re gonna catch up all the kids who might be behind from e-learning or disruptions, and just having two years of prime elementary school timing when they were supposed to learn how to read,” she said.

The state’s 2019 Literacy Act also played a part in the decision to hire a specialist. Under that law, third graders who cannot read at or above their grade level will be held back, but she wants the intervention to start well before third grade.

“We definitely don’t want a significant amount of our third graders retained, but we also understand that you don’t want those kids to struggle to third grade anyway,” Alvarez said.

Alvarez had her own struggles to pull through when it came to having a student of her own that was having trouble when it came to reading. She says it was one of the things that inspired her to run.

“I personally have a dyslexic daughter so we struggled when she was younger finding interventions for her. I ended up having to go private, and we had to fund her private tutoring at $40 an hour for the last three years,” Alvarez said. “So when I ran it was really important to me that we were able to provide resources to families who couldn’t afford that.”

The hope is that this literacy specialist is the first of many more to come.

The application for the position is now open on huntsvillecityschools.org.

