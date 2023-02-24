How Mustard Seed Media is helping small businesses blossom

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Running a small business, learning how to market your business... it can be tough. And sometimes finding help can feel like a needle in a haystack.

That’s why Olivia Bradford started Mustard Seed Media, a PR company in the Shoals helping people, and their businesses, blossom to be their best.

Mustard Seed Media offers brand consulting and management, website creation, campaigns and more.

It all started because of Olivia’s passion to see small businesses and non-profits thrive. She has found the reason behind her dreams and wants to help others find the reason behind theirs.

To learn more and check out all the services, visit mustardseedmediaco.com.

