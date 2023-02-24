Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Aladdin Ticket Giveaway
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

How Mustard Seed Media is helping small businesses blossom

Mustard Seed Media is coming to the rescue!
By Anna Mahan
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Running a small business, learning how to market your business... it can be tough. And sometimes finding help can feel like a needle in a haystack.

That’s why Olivia Bradford started Mustard Seed Media, a PR company in the Shoals helping people, and their businesses, blossom to be their best.

Mustard Seed Media offers brand consulting and management, website creation, campaigns and more.

It all started because of Olivia’s passion to see small businesses and non-profits thrive. She has found the reason behind her dreams and wants to help others find the reason behind theirs.

To learn more and check out all the services, visit mustardseedmediaco.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tim Wyant
Elkmont High: Limestone County School Board accepts resignation of Principal Tim Wyant
ADPH warns of the contagious norovirus in Alabama
Alabama Department of Public Health warns of contagious norovirus
Gary Graham.
Limestone Co. man arrested for alleged financial exploitation of his mother
New ruling on guns in Madison County civil case
Hazel Green woman awarded $1.4M in court settlement after being hit by stray bullet
Michael Fuson, 27
Hartselle man arrested on rape, sodomy charges