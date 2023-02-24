Funds awarded to assist Alabama residents with water bills

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Grants from the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program were awarded to 18 community action agencies to assist low-income residents in Alabama with their water bills.

The funds total $18.7 million and will be distributed to qualified applicants, according to the governor’s office.

“Lower-income families, particularly the elderly or those with children, need access to fresh water in their houses,” Governor Kay Ivey said in a statement. “These grants will provide emergency assistance for paying water bills so families will not have to do without access to indoor water and wastewater services.”

The grants will be administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs from funds provided by the United States Department of Health and Human Services.

The following North Alabama agencies will receive the grants:

Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama Inc. - $216,685 for assistance in Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale counties.

Community Action Partnership Huntsville-Madison and Limestone Counties Inc. - $651,801 for assistance in Limestone and Madison counties.

Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama Inc. - $1.36 million – for assistance in Blount, Cherokee, DeKalb, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall and St. Clair counties.

Community Action Partnership of North Alabama Inc. - $557,438 to provide assistance in Cullman, Lawrence, Marion, Morgan and Winston counties.

