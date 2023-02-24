Deals
Former Limestone County Sheriff expected to begin 3-year jail sentence on Friday

WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting
By Megan Plotka
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:09 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely is expected to turn himself in at the Franklin County Jail on Friday to serve a three-year sentence.

WAFF crews are on standby to see when the longest-serving sheriff in Alabama will be behind bars.

He was the Sheriff for 38 years until he was convicted of felony theft and ethics charges after a weeks-long trial in August 2021. Blakely was found guilty of stealing campaign donations and using county funds as personal loans.

In 2019, Blakely faced over a dozen charges but a Limestone County jury cleared him of all the charges except two.

His legal team exhausted almost every route to keep him out of jail. Blakely appealed his conviction all the way to the Alabama Supreme Court but his attempts failed.

Ultimately, his conviction and sentence remain in place. Blakely will serve his three-year sentence in the Franklin County Jail instead of prison due to his years in law enforcement.

