Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Aladdin Ticket Giveaway
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

First Alert Forecast

Scattered showers will continue to track east tonight and throughout much of the day on Saturday. Rainfall could be heavy at times. Temperatures will remain in the 50s through Saturday afternoon. Warmer Sunday afternoon with highs in the upper 60s. Monday will be windy with highs in the lower to middle 70s. A few strong storms are possible along with the strong gusty winds Monday. A break in the rain will come Tuesday but it will be short lived as one storm system after another move in late next week. Thursday through Friday could be very wet with several inches of rain possible into next weekend.
10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast(None)
By Brad Travis
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tim Wyant
Elkmont High: Limestone County School Board accepts resignation of Principal Tim Wyant
ADPH warns of the contagious norovirus in Alabama
Alabama Department of Public Health warns of contagious norovirus
Gary Graham.
Limestone Co. man arrested for alleged financial exploitation of his mother
New ruling on guns in Madison County civil case
Hazel Green woman awarded $1.4M in court settlement after being hit by stray bullet
Michael Fuson, 27
Hartselle man arrested on rape, sodomy charges

Latest News

Showers & cooler temps this afternoon. Low to mid 50s. Tonight, temps will hold steady or even...
Cooler temps today with showers through this evening.
WAFF AM 11:00-11:30am - TVL – Syncbak
WAFF noon Friday weather forecast
Save during Alabama’s severe weather preparedness sales tax holiday
Today, cloudy and breezy. Scattered showers this afternoon. Cooler temps with a high near 60°....
Afternoon showers & cooler temperatures across the Valley