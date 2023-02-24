First Alert Forecast Scattered showers will continue to track east tonight and throughout much of the day on Saturday. Rainfall could be heavy at times. Temperatures will remain in the 50s through Saturday afternoon. Warmer Sunday afternoon with highs in the upper 60s. Monday will be windy with highs in the lower to middle 70s. A few strong storms are possible along with the strong gusty winds Monday. A break in the rain will come Tuesday but it will be short lived as one storm system after another move in late next week. Thursday through Friday could be very wet with several inches of rain possible into next weekend.

10 Day Forecast (None)