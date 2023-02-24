Even with a rare disease, 11-year-old Brooklyn is writing books and sharing her inspiring story

ATHENS, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - A week after her first birthday, Brooklyn Nichols was diagnosed with a severe, progressive neuromuscular disease.

At that time there were no approved treatments. Fast forward to now, she is still learning and growing as a bright 11-year-old.

The Athens native struggles with spinal muscular atrophy, but she is a fighter. Last year, she released her own book, “A Do-Nothing Day!” with the help of her family. Brooklyn and her mom Keanna joined TVL to share ore about their experiences and how they continue to overcome.

When asked what Brooklyn would say to other children who are struggling with something, she said “Do what you can do and live your dreams.”

To pick up your own copy of “A Do Nothing Day,” you can email Kenna at robertnkeanna@icloud.com.

