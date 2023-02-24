Devyn Keith removed as Huntsville City Council finance committee chair

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith was removed as the chairman of the Huntsville City Council Finance Committee on Thursday.

Huntsville City Council President John Meredith originally appointed Keith as the chairman. Meredith moved on Thursday to change the appointment as he chose Jennie Robinson.

Keith asked Meredith to provide public reason for his decision.

“No... and I say that because, frankly, I don’t want to compromise things that are going on elsewhere,” Meredith said. “No, the reason I said “no, I’m not going to get into the explanation”, is because I don’t want to wind up being subpoenaed in that issue.”

Keith was also scheduled to travel to Washington, D.C., in March for the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce 2023 Washington, D.C., trip. Each councilmember is allocated $4,000 each year in their travel budget.

According to Councilwoman Robinson, Keith did not have enough money remaining in his travel budget to go on the trip.

The council approved the travel for Councilman David Little and Councilman Bill Kling. Keith’s motion to be approved to go the trip was not seconded. The motion died.

“I cannot second because he has exceeded his travel budget,” Robinson said.

