Cooler temps today with showers through this evening.

Showers & cooler temps this afternoon. Low to mid 50s. Tonight, temps will hold steady or even slightly rise overnight. Cloudy with scattered showers. Saturday, scattered showers through 2 P.M. Temps around 60°. Saturday night, still a few showers. Mid- 50s. Sunday, cloudy with just a few showers. Temps rise to around 70°. Monday, showers and windy. A warm day, low to mid 70s. Dry Tuesday and Wednesday before more rain for the end of the week. The rain for Thursday and Friday will likely be heavy at times.

