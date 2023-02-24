City of Huntsville joins state in settlement agreements with opioid manufacturers, distributers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville City Council approved a resolution authorizing the City of Huntsville to join the state of Alabama and other local governments as participants in current and future opioid settlements on Thursday.

The city council approved the resolution that stated:

“The state of Alabama has entered into various settlement agreements with Walmart, Teva, Allergan, CVS and Walgreens... the City of Huntsville finds the terms of the current settlement agreements acceptable and in the best interest of the community...”

According to the resolution, the City of Huntsville believes participation in opioid settlements is in the best interest of the city because those plans “ensure an effective structure for the commitment of settlement funds to abate and seek to resolve the opioid epidemic.”

The resolution was adopted and approved at the Huntsville City Council meeting on Feb. 23.

