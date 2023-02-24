Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Aladdin Ticket Giveaway
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

City of Huntsville joins state in settlement agreements with opioid manufacturers, distributers

The Huntsville City Council approved a resolution authorizing the City of Huntsville to join...
The Huntsville City Council approved a resolution authorizing the City of Huntsville to join the state of Alabama and other local governments as participants in current and future opioid settlements.(WAFF)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville City Council approved a resolution authorizing the City of Huntsville to join the state of Alabama and other local governments as participants in current and future opioid settlements on Thursday.

The city council approved the resolution that stated:

The state of Alabama has entered into various settlement agreements with Walmart, Teva, Allergan, CVS and Walgreens... the City of Huntsville finds the terms of the current settlement agreements acceptable and in the best interest of the community...”

According to the resolution, the City of Huntsville believes participation in opioid settlements is in the best interest of the city because those plans “ensure an effective structure for the commitment of settlement funds to abate and seek to resolve the opioid epidemic.”

The resolution was adopted and approved at the Huntsville City Council meeting on Feb. 23.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tim Wyant
Elkmont High: Limestone County School Board accepts resignation of Principal Tim Wyant
ADPH warns of the contagious norovirus in Alabama
Alabama Department of Public Health warns of contagious norovirus
New ruling on guns in Madison County civil case
Hazel Green woman awarded $1.4M in court settlement after being hit by stray bullet
Gary Graham.
Limestone Co. man arrested for alleged financial exploitation of his mother
Michael Fuson, 27
Hartselle man arrested on rape, sodomy charges

Latest News

The right coverage can make a huge difference in what comes out of your pocket in a bad...
Financial Friday: The importance of commercial auto insurance
The funds total $8.7 million and will be distributed to qualified applicants, according to the...
Funds awarded to assist Alabama residents with water bills
Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely spoke for the first time since he was convicted on...
Attorneys for ex-Limestone Sheriff file new petition challenging theft, ethics convictions
Huntsville City Council President John Meredith originally appointed Keith as the chairman.
Devyn Keith removed as Huntsville City Council finance committee chair