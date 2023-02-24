Baseball coach Tony Vitello suspended for Dayton weekend games

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Head baseball coach Tony Vitello has been suspended ahead of the weekend games against Dayton, according to an announcement from Tennessee Athletics officials.

UT officials said Vitello is working with the NCAA to “address a violation in the program,” according to the announcement.

“Coach Vitello has acknowledged his mistake and accepted full responsibility,” UT officials said.

UT officials were not able to share much information as NCAA bylaws prohibit additional comments or details.

“The University will continue to emphasize—to all staff—the imperative of leading with honesty and integrity,” UT officials said.

Josh Elander will serve as head coach.

