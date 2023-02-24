Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Aladdin Ticket Giveaway
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Afternoon showers & cooler for today

First Alert Weather
Today, cloudy and breezy. Scattered showers this afternoon. Cooler temps with a high near 60°....
Today, cloudy and breezy. Scattered showers this afternoon. Cooler temps with a high near 60°. Tonight, scattered showers. Low to mid 50s. For the weekend, a challenge to find sunshine. Plenty of clouds both days. The higher chance for showers will be on Saturday. Around 60° Saturday, around 70° Sunday. Temps remain above average for this time of the year. Monday, windy, showers and possibly thunder. Low to mid 70s. Dry Tuesday and Wednesday before more rain for the end of next week. Mild temps with high temperatures in the 60s to near 70°.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:44 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today, cloudy and breezy. Scattered showers this afternoon. Cooler temps with a high near 60°. Tonight, scattered showers. Low to mid 50s. For the weekend, a challenge to find sunshine. Plenty of clouds both days. The higher chance for showers will be on Saturday. Around 60° Saturday, around 70° Sunday. Temps remain above average for this time of the year. Monday, windy, showers and possibly thunder. Low to mid 70s. Dry Tuesday and Wednesday before more rain for the end of next week. Mild temps with high temperatures in the 60s to near 70°.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tim Wyant
Elkmont High: Limestone County School Board accepts resignation of Principal Tim Wyant
ADPH warns of the contagious norovirus in Alabama
Alabama Department of Public Health warns of contagious norovirus
New ruling on guns in Madison County civil case
Hazel Green woman awarded $1.4M in court settlement after being hit by stray bullet
Gary Graham.
Limestone Co. man arrested for alleged financial exploitation of his mother
Coach Melvin Allen celebrates Oakwood Academy victory
School History: Oakwood Academy advances to school’s first-ever Final Four

Latest News

WAFF 10 p.m. Thursday weather forecast
10 Day Forecast
First Alert Forecast
This afternoon, sun pops and temperatures soar. Possible record setting warmth with high temps...
Record warm temperatures possible this afternoon
This afternoon, sun pops and temperatures soar. Possible record setting warmth with high temps...
Record warmth possible again this afternoon