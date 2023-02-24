Afternoon showers & cooler for today

Today, cloudy and breezy. Scattered showers this afternoon. Cooler temps with a high near 60°. Tonight, scattered showers. Low to mid 50s. For the weekend, a challenge to find sunshine. Plenty of clouds both days. The higher chance for showers will be on Saturday. Around 60° Saturday, around 70° Sunday. Temps remain above average for this time of the year. Monday, windy, showers and possibly thunder. Low to mid 70s. Dry Tuesday and Wednesday before more rain for the end of next week. Mild temps with high temperatures in the 60s to near 70°.

