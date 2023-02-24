5th grade students sent home, one sent to hospital after eating school lunch in Limestone County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - At least one student sought treatment at a hospital and others went home early after eating lunch at Sugar Creek Elementary on Thursday.

That’s according to Limestone County Schools Superintendent Randy Shearouse.

One parent who reached out to WAFF said the school served uncooked chicken during lunch, but Shearouse said it is unclear what caused the students to get sick.

“We did have some children in 5th grade get sick,” said Shearouse. “Nauseous and throwing up. Not sure at this point what it was caused from. We are seeking to test the food served to see if we can determine a cause. We are required to save food that was served so that it can be tested if needed.”

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.