Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Aladdin Ticket Giveaway
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

5th grade students sent home, one sent to hospital after eating school lunch in Limestone County

"We did have some children in 5th grade get sick - nauseous and throwing up."
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff and Zach Shrivers
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - At least one student sought treatment at a hospital and others went home early after eating lunch at Sugar Creek Elementary on Thursday.

That’s according to Limestone County Schools Superintendent Randy Shearouse.

One parent who reached out to WAFF said the school served uncooked chicken during lunch, but Shearouse said it is unclear what caused the students to get sick.

“We did have some children in 5th grade get sick,” said Shearouse. “Nauseous and throwing up. Not sure at this point what it was caused from. We are seeking to test the food served to see if we can determine a cause. We are required to save food that was served so that it can be tested if needed.”

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tim Wyant
Elkmont High: Limestone County School Board accepts resignation of Principal Tim Wyant
ADPH warns of the contagious norovirus in Alabama
Alabama Department of Public Health warns of contagious norovirus
New ruling on guns in Madison County civil case
Hazel Green woman awarded $1.4M in court settlement after being hit by stray bullet
Gary Graham.
Limestone Co. man arrested for alleged financial exploitation of his mother
Michael Fuson, 27
Hartselle man arrested on rape, sodomy charges

Latest News

Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely spoke for the first time since he was convicted on...
Former Limestone County Sheriff expected to begin 3-year jail sentence on Friday
Observatory Photo from VBAS
Von Braun Astronomical Society seeking upgrades to Monte Sano observatory
ADPH: More than 1.6M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
Health experts warn of HIV increase among heterosexuals in Alabama