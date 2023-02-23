Volunteers needed for 2023 UCI Para-Cycling World Cup in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville is in need of nearly 500 volunteers for the 2023 UCI Para-Cycling World Cup that will be held May 26-29 in Cummings Research Park.

It is very easy to sign up to be a volunteer and you even get a front row seat for all the action during the races. Vice President of Marketing and Communications for the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber, Claire Aiello, said course marshals are the main roles that need to be filled.

“The main role we need to fill is course marshals,” Aiello said in a statement. “These are positions along the course to keep it clear and safe for the racers. It’s an easy job and a great spot for fans of cycling who want to cheer on the world’s elite cyclists.”

