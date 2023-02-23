Taylor Grace performs her original song, “Familiar” Live on TVL

Deals
By Anna Mahan
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Hailing from Muscle Shoals, Taylor Grace has been singing and playing music for most of her life.

Now, in her early twenties, she’s got a few songs out in the world and even more on the way. Taylor joined TVL to share her new single “Familiar” which she wrote with James LeBlanc and Angela Hacker, two singer-songwriters from the Shoals area known to work with some big names and big songs.

Taylor describes the song as what it feels like to struggle with addiction of any kind, how its the familiarity that ropes people in and ties them up just when they were starting to get loose.

Taylor often plays around the Shoals area and in Huntsville. Follow along on Instagram to see where she’s headed next and listen to “Familiar” wherever you get your music.

