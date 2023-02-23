Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Aladdin Ticket Giveaway
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

The sweet story behind Stay and Marie jewelry

Stay and Marie Jewelry in Huntsville
By Anna Mahan
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - As a little girl, Stacie Binford would watch her grandma, Marie, work hard at a local yarn mill. She’d come home dirty and tired from the job. But on Sundays, her unique style would make you do a double take.

Stacie, also known as Stay, was always inspired by the confidence her grandma Marie carried. She had works of art as jewelry and dangling from each ear. So, when Stay needed a refresh and some new found confidence, she thought of her grandma.

It was that same confidence that helped Stay launch her own jewelry business, Stay and Marie. The bright colors and detailed design of her earrings show off the creativity behind the designer herself and those who wear them.

From carefully crafted clay earrings to ones made of wood, there’s a little something for everyone.

You can shop Stay and Marie at Studio 112 at Lowe Mill in Huntsville or stayandmarie.com. Be sure to follow along on Instagram while you’re at it.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tim Wyant
Elkmont High: Limestone County School Board accepts resignation of Principal Tim Wyant
The couple had back to back pregnancies with identical twins.
Tuscaloosa couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
ADPH warns of the contagious norovirus in Alabama
Alabama Department of Public Health warns of contagious norovirus
Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick confirmed one male and one female were found dead in a...
Two dead after house fire in Holly Pond
Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) reacts to his dunk during the first half of an NCAA college...
Attorney representing UA basketball player Brandon Miller releases statement