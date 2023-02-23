The sweet story behind Stay and Marie jewelry

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - As a little girl, Stacie Binford would watch her grandma, Marie, work hard at a local yarn mill. She’d come home dirty and tired from the job. But on Sundays, her unique style would make you do a double take.

Stacie, also known as Stay, was always inspired by the confidence her grandma Marie carried. She had works of art as jewelry and dangling from each ear. So, when Stay needed a refresh and some new found confidence, she thought of her grandma.

It was that same confidence that helped Stay launch her own jewelry business, Stay and Marie. The bright colors and detailed design of her earrings show off the creativity behind the designer herself and those who wear them.

From carefully crafted clay earrings to ones made of wood, there’s a little something for everyone.

You can shop Stay and Marie at Studio 112 at Lowe Mill in Huntsville or stayandmarie.com. Be sure to follow along on Instagram while you’re at it.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.