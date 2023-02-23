Senator Tuberville visits Huntsville to provide his update from Washington

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Senator Tommy Tuberville traveled to the Rocket City to give his “Washington Update” to North Alabamians. In his address, he mentioned the urgency of three topics.

National Security

Tuberville cited several incidents including the war on Ukraine and the Chinese Spy Balloons as reasons to be concerned for safety. He said objects used for spying should never be allowed in the skies.

Tuberville said the balloons serve as an example of why research into defense and information is vital for continued security. That is why he believes Huntsville is crucial for the future of defense.

“In my lifetime, I’ve never seen the world in such disarray, whether it’s the Middle East, Ukraine and Russia, and of course our adversary China,” he said. “It’s always good to come back here where people are around the same things at Redstone and all the defense contractors. It’s very concerning that we let a balloon like that fly all over our country. I thought it was going to come close here, but it was a 200-mile range on the east side of the balloon. It was obviously a spy balloon. It should have never been allowed to breach the continental United States.”

Agriculture

Tuberville said funding local farmers is paramount for the future of growth. He said too many companies are taking up the growth of food that should be in the hands of farmers, especially in Alabama. He said he’s working on a new bill for a five-year change.

Education

Tuberville shared his strong thoughts on education. He said he is worried for future generations if they can not match the state curriculum. He said all students should be able to choose their school in order to help with the problem. He hopes this will take a national effect.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.