Record warmth possible again this afternoon

First Alert Weather
This afternoon, sun pops and temperatures soar. Possible record setting warmth with high temps...
This afternoon, sun pops and temperatures soar. Possible record setting warmth with high temps around 80°. Less wind than yesterday. Clouds tonight, a few showers. Low 50s. Cooler Friday with scattered showers. mid to upper 50s. Friday night, a few showers. Low 50s. Weekend, plenty of clouds both days. Scattered showers Saturday, a few showers Sunday. Around 60° Saturday, near 70° Sunday. Showers, thunderstorms & breezy Monday. High temps in the 70s. Dry Tuesday and Wednesday, another chance of rain for the end of next week. Temps remain above average.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
This afternoon, sun pops and temperatures soar. Possible record setting warmth with high temps around 80°. Less wind than yesterday. Clouds tonight, a few showers. Low 50s. Cooler Friday with scattered showers. mid to upper 50s. Friday night, a few showers. Low 50s. Weekend, plenty of clouds both days. Scattered showers Saturday, a few showers Sunday. Around 60° Saturday, near 70° Sunday. Showers, thunderstorms & breezy Monday. High temps in the 70s. Dry Tuesday and Wednesday, another chance of rain for the end of next week. Temps remain above average.

