Record warm temperatures possible this afternoon

This afternoon, sun pops and temperatures soar. Possible record setting warmth with high temps around 80°. Less wind than yesterday. Clouds tonight, a few showers. Low 50s. Cooler Friday with scattered showers. mid to upper 50s. Friday night, a few showers. Low 50s. Weekend, plenty of clouds both days. Scattered showers Saturday, a few showers Sunday. Around 60° Saturday, near 70° Sunday. Showers, thunderstorms & breezy Monday. High temps in the 70s. Dry Tuesday and Wednesday, another chance of rain for the end of next week. Temps remain above average.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.