North Alabama teams advance in AHSAA Northeast and Northwest Regionals

Ala. (WAFF) - North Alabama teams survived and advanced Wednesday, February 22nd at the AHSAA Northeast and Northwest Regionals.

Northeast Regionals

5A Girls

Arab 48

Southside 44

5A Boys

Scottsboro 67

Guntersville 66

4A Girls

Handley 42

New Hope 50

1A Girls

Spring Garden 69

Skyline 47

1A Boys

Skyline 50

Oakwood Academy 58

Northwest Regional

6A Girls

Hazel Green 55

Clay-Chalkville 45

6A Boys

Buckhorn 51

Pinson Valley 41

2A Girls

Mars Hill Bible 48

Sulligent 36

2A Boys

Mars Hill Bible 70

Tanner 57

3A Girls

Lauderdale County 34

Clements 51

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.