Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office deputies injured during arrest

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office were injured while attempting to make an arrest on Feb. 16.

According to a social media post by the sheriff’s office, deputies stopped a vehicle on Martling Road after the driver did not stop at a stop sign. The driver was identified as Buckie Silas and the deputies learned he had an active warrant for second-degree stalking.

When the deputies attempted to take Silas into custody, he began to fight. Deputy Eller used his taser, but it was not effective on Silas. Silas grabbed the taser and hit Eller in the head. Deputy Haraway was also punched in the face.

Eller received staples for the cut on his head, according to the sheriff’s office. Haraway’s injuries were minor.

Silas was arrested for second-degree stalking, two counts of second-degree assault, disarming a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest. Silas had a $1,500 property bond for the stalking charge and his other charges totaled $50,000.

