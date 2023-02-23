Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man wanted on three rape warrants in Nashville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was arrested in Huntsville on three rape warrants obtained by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office was provided an address by MNPD looking for Carlos Rodriguez. Once at the New Market address, the deputies contacted Rodriguez’s wife who informed them that he was at work.

Moments later, deputies observed his wife leaving the area, they decided to follow her as she was heading toward Huntsville. Rodriguez was eventually located.

He was taken into custody and was booked into the Madison County Jail as a Fugitive from Justice. He will be transported to MNPD pending extradition.

Rodriguez is charged with Rape - Without Consent, Rape - Statutory-Authority Figure and Rape - Statutory-Aggravated.

