Limestone Co. man arrested for alleged financial exploitation of his mother
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A Limestone County man was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly wrote seven checks to himself and took money from his mother.
According to a spokesperson for the Athens Police Department, a mother filed a report on Jan. 17 and said her son wrote seven checks to himself from her. The checks were worth about $8,000.
Gary Graham, 47, was arrested and charged with financial exploitation of the elderly.
