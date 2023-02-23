Deals
Limestone Co. man arrested for alleged financial exploitation of his mother

An Athens man was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly wrote seven checks to himself and took money from his mother.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A Limestone County man was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly wrote seven checks to himself and took money from his mother.

According to a spokesperson for the Athens Police Department, a mother filed a report on Jan. 17 and said her son wrote seven checks to himself from her. The checks were worth about $8,000.

Gary Graham, 47, was arrested and charged with financial exploitation of the elderly.

