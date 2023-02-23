Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Aladdin Ticket Giveaway
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Hazel Green woman awarded $1.4M in court settlement after being hit by stray bullet

WAFF 48's D'Quan Lee reporting
By D'Quan Lee
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:45 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison County jury award a Hazel Green woman $1,408,400 after being shot on Easter Sunday in 2018. The jury’s decision could have major implications for gun owners across the state.

Her attorneys argued that four people shooting two rifles were all equally liable, no matter who fired the actual shot that hit her.

The group had been shooting an AR-15 and an MP5 .22 rifle at a cardboard box without an adequate backstop as a barrier.

All four people admitted to investigators they been drinking at the time they were shooting. One of the bullets missed the target and ended up in the victim’s leg.

Her attorney Barnes Heyward says the jury’s decision is a warning to all gun owners.

The verdict in this case is not about gun control. The message this jury spoke was about gun safety and gun responsibility. That is something everyone can agree on that if you’re going to handle guns in this county, if you’re going to shoot guns recreationally, that we’re going to demand that you do it safely and that you don’t put other people in harm’s way.

“The jury in this case we think spoke a very clear message to the residents of Madison County which gun ownership is a right,” Heyward said. “We’re happy that it is, but if you’re going to use guns recreationally in this county, you’re going to do so responsibly and you’re going to do it with care and safety. And if you don’t there’s going to be accountability for it”

Heyward also said the jury was composed of gun owners and emphasized this was a gun safety issue, not a gun control issue.

“The verdict in this case is not about gun control. The message this jury spoke was about gun safety and gun responsibility,” he continued. “That is something everyone can agree on that if you’re going to handle guns in this county, if you’re going to shoot guns recreationally, that we’re going to demand that you do it safely and that you don’t put other people in harm’s way.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The couple had back to back pregnancies with identical twins.
Tuscaloosa couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
Ball left the Lauderdale County Work Release Center in September and never returned.
Lauderdale Co. inmate arrested after months on the loose
Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick confirmed one male and one female were found dead in a...
Two dead after house fire in Holly Pond
Smith served as the fire chief for 10 years and began working for the Pebble Volunteer Fire...
Winston Co. volunteer fire chief killed in crash Sunday
$50M project brings new residences and small businesses.
New ‘walkable community’ set for development in Florence

Latest News

North Alabama teams advance in AHSAA Northeast and Northwest Regionals
Buffalo soldier honored with posthumous promotion
Buffalo soldier posthumously honored with promotion
Tuberville cited priority commitment to improving conditions for American veterans, and touted...
Senator Tuberville visits Huntsville to provide his update from Washington
ADPH warns of the contagious norovirus in Alabama
Alabama Department of Public Health warns of contagious norovirus