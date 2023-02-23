Hartselle man arrested on rape, sodomy charges

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Hartselle man was arrested by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday afternoon on rape and sodomy charges.

A search warrant for a home on Lockhart Road was obtained by officers. Michael Fuson, 27 was located at the home and arrested on outstanding warrants for Rape 1st Degree and Sodomy 1st Degree.

Fuson is being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $50,000 bond. Officials say the warrants were issued as a result of a grand jury indictment.

