First in school history: Oakwood Academy makes comeback to head to the Final Four

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Melvin Allen returned to Jacksonville State University this week as the Head Coach of Oakwood Academy where he starred as a standout basketball player.

Allen, a Huntsville native, is the all-time leader in assists and in the Gamecocks Hall of Fame. Wednesday night, he became the Head Coach of a High School Boys Basketball Final Four team.

Allen and the Mustangs rallied from 10 points down in the 4th quarter to defeat Skyline in the Class 1A Northeast Regional Final 58-50. It’s the first trip to the State Tournament for the Mustangs program.

“We’re a little small 1A Christian School, Allen said after the game. “We have less than 300 students and this is the first time that we’ve experienced anything like this.”

Regional Tournament MVP Jonathan Walden led the Mustangs with 25 points. Walden part of last season’s team that had to forfeit their Regional Semifinal game.

The boy’s basketball team had advanced to the sweet 16 of the 2022 high school basketball tournament, but its next game was scheduled for a Saturday. The school would not play on Saturday due to it being the Sabbath for Seventh-Day Adventists.

“It’s a great feeling,” Williams said. “We had the chance last year, but we had our circumstances. We knew the next year that we would be able to get back here as long as we stayed faithful, and we believed in ourselves and pushed ourselves past 100 percent, 110, 120, 130. So, it was great that we’re back here and going to Birmingham for the first time.”

The Mustangs will face the winner of the Autaugaville/Loachapoka Regional final scheduled for tip off on Thursday at 10:45 A.M.

