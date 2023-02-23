Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Aladdin Ticket Giveaway
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

First Alert Forecast

A cold front will move in overnight tonight. We will start Friday with more clouds and temperatures in the lower 50s. By Friday afternoon we expect scattered showers to develop and track east along a stalled frontal boundary into the overnight hours. Showers remain possible Saturday. They will be more likely along this stalled frontal boundary. Any shift to the north or south with this boundary could take the showers with it. Warmer Sunday afternoon with highs in the upper 60s. Monday will be windy with highs in the lower to middle 70s. A few showers and storms are possible. Winds Monday afternoon could gust 35-45 mph.
10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast(None)
By Brad Travis
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tim Wyant
Elkmont High: Limestone County School Board accepts resignation of Principal Tim Wyant
The couple had back to back pregnancies with identical twins.
Tuscaloosa couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
ADPH warns of the contagious norovirus in Alabama
Alabama Department of Public Health warns of contagious norovirus
Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick confirmed one male and one female were found dead in a...
Two dead after house fire in Holly Pond
Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) reacts to his dunk during the first half of an NCAA college...
Attorney representing UA basketball player Brandon Miller releases statement

Latest News

This afternoon, sun pops and temperatures soar. Possible record setting warmth with high temps...
Record warm temperatures possible this afternoon
This afternoon, sun pops and temperatures soar. Possible record setting warmth with high temps...
Record warmth possible again this afternoon
WAFF AM 11:00-11:30am - TVL – Syncbak
WAFF noon Thursday weather forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Early showers with clearing & record warmth Thursday