First Alert Forecast A cold front will move in overnight tonight. We will start Friday with more clouds and temperatures in the lower 50s. By Friday afternoon we expect scattered showers to develop and track east along a stalled frontal boundary into the overnight hours. Showers remain possible Saturday. They will be more likely along this stalled frontal boundary. Any shift to the north or south with this boundary could take the showers with it. Warmer Sunday afternoon with highs in the upper 60s. Monday will be windy with highs in the lower to middle 70s. A few showers and storms are possible. Winds Monday afternoon could gust 35-45 mph.

