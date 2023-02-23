Deals
Expansion of Johnson Elementary School approved by Limestone County School Board

The existing school will be painted, new floors will be installed and new ceiling tile and lights.
The existing school will be painted, new floors will be installed and new ceiling tile and lights.(Limestone County Schools)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The expansion of Johnson Elementary School in Limestone County was approved on Thursday, according to Maintenance Director of Limestone County Schools, Steve Wallace.

Wallace said the expansion will add 16 classrooms to the school and it will cost $9.6 million. The existing school will be painted, new floors, ceiling tile and lights will be installed.

The new addition will function as a storm shelter for the school, according to Wallace.

“With the growth in Limestone County and things going on in our area, it’s just important for us to get ahead of the impact of the growth that’s coming,” Wallace said.

