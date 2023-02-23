Deals
Elkmont High: Limestone County School Board accepts resignation of Principal Tim Wyant

Tim Wyant(Limestone County Schools)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County School Board approved the resignation of Elkmont High School’s principal on Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for Limestone County Schools confirmed Tim Wyant’s resignation will be effective as of March 23, 2023.

Principal Wyant took over the role for the 2022-2023 school year replacing former Principal Elizabeth Cantrell.

