Elkmont High: Limestone County School Board accepts resignation of Principal Tim Wyant

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County School Board approved the resignation of Elkmont High School’s principal on Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for Limestone County Schools confirmed Tim Wyant’s resignation will be effective as of March 23, 2023.

Principal Wyant took over the role for the 2022-2023 school year replacing former Principal Elizabeth Cantrell.

