Elkmont High: Limestone County School Board accepts resignation of Principal Tim Wyant
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County School Board approved the resignation of Elkmont High School’s principal on Thursday morning.
A spokesperson for Limestone County Schools confirmed Tim Wyant’s resignation will be effective as of March 23, 2023.
Principal Wyant took over the role for the 2022-2023 school year replacing former Principal Elizabeth Cantrell.
Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.