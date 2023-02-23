Early showers with clearing & record warmth Thursday

Good Thursday morning. Breezy winds and very warm temperatures will kick off the day as we are starting off in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Mainly cloudy skies are overhead with isolated rain showers moving in from the west early in the day, showers will wrap up by late morning. Winds will stay breezy from the south gusting up to 20 miles per hour with near record high temperatures in the lower 80s, cloud cover will start to clear out by the afternoon. More clouds will push in during the evening and overnight hours, lows will be cooler in the middle 50s by daybreak Friday.

Rain showers will be scattered in nature for the morning hours Friday with increasing rainfall coverage in the afternoon, highs will be much cooler in the middle to upper 50s. Unfortunately, the rain will continue for Friday night into the weekend with periods of showers expected through the day Saturday. Sunday’s rain chances will be more isolated to widely scattered with warmer temps in the upper 60s.

Next week will start off breezy with showers and storms expected, the severe weather threat looks to be greater to our north.

