Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

WAFF 48's Gina Benitez gives this week's Crime Stoppers
By Gina Benitez
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A person was badly beaten and officials say it was four against one.

A camera caught those responsible and Huntsville Police Department investigators are hoping you may recognize these suspects.

The beating happened at the Derrick Street homeless camp and the victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

If you know who they are, or the other on this list, call authorities.

Brittany Gray is charged with robbery and officers say she was leaving Belk with stolen clothes. She then pulled out a gun and flashed it at a loss prevention officer.

Sarah Webb is wanted on a meth possession charge.

Mekeylon McGee is charged with theft by deception. Authorities allege he swindled someone out of a 2021 Dodge Challenger Hellcat worth close to $90,000.

Travis Robinson allegedly had several bags of marijuana and it did not appear to be for personal use. He is wanted for marijuana possession.

Police say Jarquez Coleman stole 11 pairs of glasses from Lens Crafters totaling nearly $3,000.

If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-crime. You can also text or email your tips.

