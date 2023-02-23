City and county leaders react to new $125 million Nucor facility

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - ​A new facility in the River City will bring 200 high-paying jobs to the area.

Governor Kay Ivey announced Nucor Corp. is planning to build a new plant costing $125 million dollars. It will be located next to the Nucor Steel Decatur sheet steel mill and serve as a new division for the company handling tower and structure.

Morgan County District 1 commissioner Jeff Clark said he was excited to hear about the new facility heading to his district. He said the average full-time pay of $75,000 should help retain citizens.

“We’re trying to keep people in Morgan County because surrounding counties are a hot market to live in and we want people to live here in Morgan county and contribute to our economy,”

Decatur Tab Bowling believes this new plant will create a positive ripple effect.

“People earn commissions, and they come back and spend money in the community,” said mayor Bowling.

The mayor said Nucor is a legacy company to the city of Decatur with investments including land improvements and new building construction. The company has facilities across Alabama producing steel, tubular projects, and metal buildings. Commissioner Clark said the county couldn’t have chosen a better company.

“Nucor has always been very good to work with and they’re a good company and they care about their employees and I see nothing but good coming from this,” said commissioner Clark.

The mayor says the new facility is expected to be completed in 2 years.

