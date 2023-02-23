Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Aladdin Ticket Giveaway
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

City approves $170,000 land purchase for Youth Services facility

By Romario Gardner
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:16 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The River City is moving forward with a $170,000 land purchase in an effort to build a new home for Decatur Youth Services.

The city will acquire 6 acres on Memorial Drive from the Decatur Housing Authority (DHA).

The new facility will serve as a replacement for the old Carrie Matthews Recreation center which had flooring issues.

The council was split on the decision. Councilman Billy Jackson believed the council should wait until DHA offered the property on 13th Avenue and Sixth Street in Northwest Decatur for free. Councilmembers Jacob Ladner, Kyle Pike, and Carlton McMasters voted in favor of the 6-acre land. Councilman Hunter Pepper joined councilman Jackson in voting against the purchase.

Director of Youth Services Brandon Watkins believes the council made a wise decision for Decatur’s younger generation.

“We know on this side of town, there has been nothing built in almost the last 50 years,” said Watkins, “So to put something over there that’s going to be powerful for the young people, hats off to the city councilmen, hats off to the mayor. We will do our best to make it effective, powerful, and just a great place for the young people to come.”

Youth Services said the space will be used for either a recreation center or a Youth service center.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The couple had back to back pregnancies with identical twins.
Tuscaloosa couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
Ball left the Lauderdale County Work Release Center in September and never returned.
Lauderdale Co. inmate arrested after months on the loose
Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick confirmed one male and one female were found dead in a...
Two dead after house fire in Holly Pond
Smith served as the fire chief for 10 years and began working for the Pebble Volunteer Fire...
Winston Co. volunteer fire chief killed in crash Sunday
$50M project brings new residences and small businesses.
New ‘walkable community’ set for development in Florence

Latest News

New Nucor facility coming to Decatur
City and county leaders react to new $125 million Nucor facility
City approves $170,000 land purchase for Youth Services facility
City approves $170,000 land purchase for Youth Services facility
First in school history: Oakwood Academy makes comeback to head to the Final Four
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week