City approves $170,000 land purchase for Youth Services facility

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The River City is moving forward with a $170,000 land purchase in an effort to build a new home for Decatur Youth Services.

The city will acquire 6 acres on Memorial Drive from the Decatur Housing Authority (DHA).

The new facility will serve as a replacement for the old Carrie Matthews Recreation center which had flooring issues.

The council was split on the decision. Councilman Billy Jackson believed the council should wait until DHA offered the property on 13th Avenue and Sixth Street in Northwest Decatur for free. Councilmembers Jacob Ladner, Kyle Pike, and Carlton McMasters voted in favor of the 6-acre land. Councilman Hunter Pepper joined councilman Jackson in voting against the purchase.

Director of Youth Services Brandon Watkins believes the council made a wise decision for Decatur’s younger generation.

“We know on this side of town, there has been nothing built in almost the last 50 years,” said Watkins, “So to put something over there that’s going to be powerful for the young people, hats off to the city councilmen, hats off to the mayor. We will do our best to make it effective, powerful, and just a great place for the young people to come.”

Youth Services said the space will be used for either a recreation center or a Youth service center.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.