Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Aladdin Ticket Giveaway
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Cat missing for 9 years reunited with owner, thanks to microchip

After Piper the cat escaped nine years ago, her owner spent years searching for signs of the white-gloved feline. (Source: WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) – A cat from Virginia was reunited with her owner after she went missing for nine years.

On Tuesday, Henrico County Police’s Animal Protection Unit got a call about a stray cat that would not leave a resident’s porch.

After taking the cat to the shelter, rescuers found she had a microchip and started doing some investigating.

That led them to Piper’s owner, who they called right away to come pick her up.

The police department shared a photo of Piper and her owner reunited. Officers said the owner had been searching for her cat for years with no luck.

There’s no way of knowing what Piper has been up to all these years, but police are reminding pet owners of the importance of microchips.

“While this white-gloved feline has had some time to herself, we sure are glad to see Piper back with her owner!” Henrico police wrote in a tweet.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tim Wyant
Elkmont High: Limestone County School Board accepts resignation of Principal Tim Wyant
The couple had back to back pregnancies with identical twins.
Tuscaloosa couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
ADPH warns of the contagious norovirus in Alabama
Alabama Department of Public Health warns of contagious norovirus
Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick confirmed one male and one female were found dead in a...
Two dead after house fire in Holly Pond
Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) reacts to his dunk during the first half of an NCAA college...
Attorney representing UA basketball player Brandon Miller releases statement

Latest News

FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept....
Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty in shooting, can still work
Workers continue to clean up remaining tank cars, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in East Palestine,...
White House urging higher fines for train safety violations
Temperatures reached a “critical level” on the brakes of a train that derailed in East...
NTSB releases preliminary report on Ohio train derailment
FILE - A section of the three-story garage at Bayshore Mall in Glendale, Wisconsin, collapsed...
Part of mall parking garage collapses in suburban Milwaukee