Bulldogs, Wildcats, Bears advance to State

Ala. (WAFF) - Terri Nelson has fond memories of Tom Darke Coliseum. Her father coached at Wallace State-Hanceville as a basketball coach. Thursday, Feb. 23, Nelson and Priceville’s girls’ basketball will play in their first-ever State Tournament defeating Deshler 68-64 in the 4A Girls Northwest Regional final.

“I think it’s huge, I think it’s huge for girls’ sports,” Nelson said after the game. “I was just so excited. There were so many little girls there today, even when I came out giving me high fives overwhelmed me. Just thinking about the legacy that they are leaving and hopefully they will continue to play the sport. The game has been very good to me and my family.”

The Bulldogs will play UMS-Wright on Feb. 28 at 3 p.m. at the BJCC in Birmingham.

The Westminster Christian Academy Boys defeated Deshler 55-51 in the 4A Boy Northwest Regional final. The top-ranked Wildcats trailed by 9 early in the fourth quarter before rallying late to secure the win.

“For us to come back and play off of that win on Monday was tough because that was emotional because Haleyville is a very good team, but really proud of them for how they were locked in mentally and physically, Wildcats Head Coach Ronnie Stapler said after the game. “It’s just one of those games where you have to grind those types of games out.”

Westminster will play Montgomery Catholic Thursday, February 28 at 4:30 p.m. at the BJCC in Birmingham.

