Buffalo soldier posthumously honored with promotion

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Paschal Conley was awarded 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army almost 124 years ago. He was never officially promoted to the rank until Wednesday at the Von Braun Center.

Conley was from Madison County and served with the Buffalo Soldiers, a group of black cavalry fighters who began serving in the Spanish-American War.

His descendants gathered as Senator Tommy Tuberville presented them with Conley’s posthumous promotion. More than 30 of his remaining relatives shared their applause and tears for their ancestor’s accomplishments.

Ollye Ballard Conley said her late husband was the family historian responsible for continuing the push for the award.

“We know that he was recommended 124 years ago,” she said. “We have been working on it for approximately 30 years. We are so excited and so delighted to be able to say to this generation and hopefully the generations to come that Paschal Conley was promoted to 2nd Lieutenant.”

She said the honor was important due to the historical context.

“Many African Americans were not made officers during this time,” she said. “The fact that he was moving up from sergeant to 2nd Lieutenant, that was really quite the accomplishment.”

