Athens man arrested for alleged financial exploitation of his mother

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - An Athens man was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly wrote seven checks to himself and took money from his mother.

According to a spokesperson for the Athens Police Department, a mother filed a report on Jan. 17 and said her son wrote seven checks to himself from her. The checks were worth about $8,000.

Gary Graham, 47, was arrested and charged for financial exploitation of the elderly.

