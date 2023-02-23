Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Aladdin Ticket Giveaway
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Americans have $21 billion in unspent gift cards, survey says

Americans have at least $21 billion in unspent gift cards.
Americans have at least $21 billion in unspent gift cards.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Have some unused gift cards still laying around from Christmas? Apparently, you aren’t the only one.

According to a new survey of more than 1,200 Americans, nearly two-thirds of Americans have at least one unspent gift card.

The survey, from online financial advisory services provider Credit Summit, found at least half of those surveyed admitted to losing a gift card before they used it.

A majority of survey respondents said their unredeemed gift cards were worth $200 or less.

Credit Summit reports there is as much as $21 billion worth of unused or lost gift cards.

Gift cards don’t expire until at least five years from the date it was activated, according to federal law.

If you have unused or unwanted gift cards, there are several websites on which you can sell, trade or donate them.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tim Wyant
Elkmont High: Limestone County School Board accepts resignation of Principal Tim Wyant
The couple had back to back pregnancies with identical twins.
Tuscaloosa couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
ADPH warns of the contagious norovirus in Alabama
Alabama Department of Public Health warns of contagious norovirus
Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick confirmed one male and one female were found dead in a...
Two dead after house fire in Holly Pond
Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) reacts to his dunk during the first half of an NCAA college...
Attorney representing UA basketball player Brandon Miller releases statement

Latest News

An icy start Thursday morning, Feb. 23,2023 around Thurston County, Wash. greeted the hearty...
Winter storms sow more chaos, shut down much of Portland
Cosori is recalling more than 2 million air fryers sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico because...
Cosori recalling 2 million air fryers for fire risk
Alex Murdaugh to testify.
LIVE: On stand, Alex Murdaugh denies killings but admits lying
A first-generation iPhone fetches $63,000 in an online auction.
Original 2007 iPhone sells for more than $63,000