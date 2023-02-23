Alabama Department of Public Health warns of contagious norovirus

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you are experiencing symptoms of nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and stomach pains, you may have contracted the norovirus. As of now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed one outbreak of the virus in Alabama.

Alabama Department of Public Health District Medical Officer Dr. Wes Stubblefield says that washing your hands with soap and water, and cleaning surfaces you touch is the best way to prevent you and your family from catching this virus.

“This one is unbelievably contagious,” Stubblefield said. “Even just one little mistake when you are cleaning can cause everyone to get sick because then it gets on your hands, then it gets on a faucet and then everybody uses the bathroom. You can see how that would work.”

The virus can last anywhere from one to three days but before you know exactly what it is, it’s gone.

Dr. Stubblefield said if you are experiencing these symptoms, it is difficult to nail down the exact virus you have contracted.

“It’s really hard to tell the difference most of the time. It is possible for these viruses to be tested in specialized laboratories or in places that do expanded panels,” Stubblefield said. “But in general, it’s very unlikely that you would know the exact virus you have.”

The only way to know for sure is by visiting your local physician’s office where they can take a sample and send it off to a lab.

Dr. Stubblefield said there is no treatment and no vaccine for this virus, but the key to getting through it is making sure you stay hydrated.

“Every virus is different in terms of how infectious it is and what symptoms it causes, but this one is particularly bad and we want people to realize that the most important thing is staying hydrated and if you are concerned that you’re not staying hydrated, then you need to seek medical attention,” Stubblefield said.

