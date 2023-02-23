Ahoy Matey! Check out Pirates Voyage in Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Ready to get a little wild out at sea? Pirates Voyage returns to Pigeon Forge this year and this is certainly something you don’t want to miss!

The swashbuckling show includes pirates, mermaids, high seas escapades and even romance, all while you enjoy a captain’s feast! Watch as the crew gets sword fights, hear cannons blasting and pirates scaling high above two full-sized pirate ships in a “fight” to win Davy Jones’ coveted sunken treasure. Beautiful mermaids gracefully perform high above the water in Buccaneer Bay, while a couple of castaways that include a “Salty” sea lion win a battle with Captain Blackbeard through some clever antics.

The meal includes tons of tasty items like fired chicken, corn, ham and many other favorites. There are also vegan and vegetarian options.

The food is great but the show is something you don’t want to miss! And if you’re not careful, Captain Blackbeard might steal a bite of your dinner!

To find out more about tickets for Pirates Voyage in Pigeon Forge, visit piratesvoyage.com.

