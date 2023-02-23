Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Aladdin Ticket Giveaway
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Ahoy Matey! Check out Pirates Voyage in Pigeon Forge

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Ready to get a little wild out at sea? Pirates Voyage returns to Pigeon Forge this year and this is certainly something you don’t want to miss!

The swashbuckling show includes pirates, mermaids, high seas escapades and even romance, all while you enjoy a captain’s feast! Watch as the crew gets sword fights, hear cannons blasting and pirates scaling high above two full-sized pirate ships in a “fight” to win Davy Jones’ coveted sunken treasure. Beautiful mermaids gracefully perform high above the water in Buccaneer Bay, while a couple of castaways that include a “Salty” sea lion win a battle with Captain Blackbeard through some clever antics.

The meal includes tons of tasty items like fired chicken, corn, ham and many other favorites. There are also vegan and vegetarian options.

The food is great but the show is something you don’t want to miss! And if you’re not careful, Captain Blackbeard might steal a bite of your dinner!

To find out more about tickets for Pirates Voyage in Pigeon Forge, visit piratesvoyage.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The couple had back to back pregnancies with identical twins.
Tuscaloosa couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick confirmed one male and one female were found dead in a...
Two dead after house fire in Holly Pond
ADPH warns of the contagious norovirus in Alabama
Alabama Department of Public Health warns of contagious norovirus
Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) reacts to his dunk during the first half of an NCAA college...
Attorney representing UA basketball player Brandon Miller releases statement
Ethan Richardson, 25
Cullman man charged with producing child pornography at Walmart