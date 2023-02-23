Deals
97-year-old skier retires after hitting the slopes for one last time: ‘It has been a great run’

Herb Oedel, 97, has decided to retire from skiing after hitting for slopes for 90 years.
Herb Oedel, 97, has decided to retire from skiing after hitting for slopes for 90 years.(Bradford Ski Area)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HAVERHILL, Mass. (Gray News) - A man has decided to retire from skiing after 90 years on the slopes.

According to the Bradford Ski Area, 97-year-old Herb Oedel made his final run earlier this week.

Oedel has reportedly been skiing since he was 7 years old.

On Wednesday, he posed for a picture with his 100-year-old wife Ginny after completing his final run at the Bradford Ski Area.

The ski area congratulated Oedel saying, “Congratulations, Herb. It has been a great run.”

Oedel and his wife have been visiting the ski area yearly with Ginny being his biggest supporter.

