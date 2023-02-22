Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Aladdin Ticket Giveaway
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Worker killed after getting trapped in laser cutting machine, police say

Police have contacted the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which will decide if...
Police have contacted the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which will decide if the death needs further investigation.(Vincent_St_Thomas/Getty Images via Canva)
By KSNB Local4 and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB/Gray News) – A worker in Nebraska was killed on the job Monday morning when he became trapped in a laser cutting machine, police said.

According to Kearney Police Lt. Derek Luke, first responders were called to MACH 1 Manufacturing at about 5:45 a.m. for reports of a man trapped in a machine.

Luke said when officers arrived, the worker had already died from his injuries.

The worker has been identified as 50-year-old Greg Geist.

MACH 1 Manufacturing provides cutting services, including tube, waterjet and laser cutting, according to the company’s website.

Police have contacted the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which will decide if the death needs further investigation.

Copyright 2023 KSNB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The couple had back to back pregnancies with identical twins.
Tuscaloosa couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick confirmed one male and one female were found dead in a...
Coroner identifies 2 people killed in Holly Pond house fire
Ball left the Lauderdale County Work Release Center in September and never returned.
Lauderdale Co. inmate arrested after months on the loose
Smith served as the fire chief for 10 years and began working for the Pebble Volunteer Fire...
Winston Co. volunteer fire chief killed in crash Sunday
$50M project brings new residences and small businesses.
New ‘walkable community’ set for development in Florence

Latest News

Twitter liability in the spotlight at the Supreme Court
Twitter liability in the spotlight at the Supreme Court
Twitter in the spotlight at the Supreme Court over terrorism liability
FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at...
Prosecutors charge man in killing of Los Angeles bishop
Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Chinese Communist Party's foreign policy chief Wang Yi...
Russia, China show off ties amid maneuvering over Ukraine
A person pauses to pay respects as portraits of the victims of a mass shooting at a gay...
Detective: Sailor grabbed gun barrel to end Club Q shooting