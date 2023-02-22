Windy & warm Wednesday with highs near 80, late rain & storms

Good Wednesday morning. We are starting off the day with mainly cloudy skies and very warm morning temperatures in the middle 60s, the south wind is already breezy.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for most counties from 9:00 AM through 6:00 PM CST, winds will be sustained from the south between 15 to 30 miles per hour with wind gusts close to 40 mph. Early cloud cover will thin out a bit leaving us with more sunshine than the past two days, record high temperatures are in the forecast for this afternoon topping out in the upper 70s to lower 80s!

Scattered rain showers and isolated storms will develop late tonight into early Thursday morning, shower and storm coverage will be highest into NW Alabama and Middle Tennessee overnight. Morning temps on Thursday will again be quite warm in the middle to upper 60s. A few rain showers will be possible early in the day Thursday before the clouds start to thin out, highs will reach the lower 80s.

We have another round of showers and isolated storms in the forecast for Friday and temperatures will be more seasonal in the middle to upper 50s. The weekend does look to be a bit unsettled with chances for rain showers on Saturday and Sunday, highs will be in the lower to middle 60s. We are watching for the potential of a few stronger storms on Monday to start off next week.

