We’re going behind the scenes of ‘Outer Banks’ Season 3

Caroline Bass is sharing her experience after being part of the production team on Netflix's 'Outer Banks'
By Anna Mahan
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - What’s going on with the Pogues and Kooks in season three of “Outer Banks”? We’re all dying to know.

The new season of Netflix’s hit show drops everywhere on February 23 and based on the trailer, there’s plenty of treasure hunts, sunsets and dramatic love triangles to go around.

Despite the name, most of the show is filmed around Charleston, South Carolina. That’s where Caroline Bass found herself working as a Production Extra for the show.

Bass gradated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the same school “Outer Banks” creators Josh and Jonas Pate studied. Go heels.

After graduating, it wasn’t long before Bass found herself working on set, fangirling at the sight of Twinkie, John B’s iconic VW bus all the Pogues ride around in.

Bass shared more about her time on the show and why she thinks its taken off the way it has. She also has spent some time working on the Amazon Prime show, “The Summer I Turned Pretty” which was also filmed around the Carolinas.

This season, the treasure hunt and rivalry between the Pogues and Kooks has moved outside of the Outer Banks and into the Bahaman islands. While season two answered a lot of questions, it left us with even more. Is the hunt for gold worth it? We’re all about to find out.

You can watch “Outer Banks” when it officially begins streaming on Netflix, February 23.

