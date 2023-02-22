The Welch Group expert explains the financial benefits of a 529 to Roth IRA transfer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you have extra money in a college savings account there are ways to take those unused funds and make even more money.

Wealth management expert Jay McGowan with The Welch Group explains this financially beneficial transfer of funds, specifically transferring those funds to a Roth Individual Retirement Account (IRA).

“A Roth IRA is a great account to save into because you do not get a tax benefit on the front end, however, the assets within the account grow tax-free,” McGowan said. “When you pull them out to use them on funding your lifestyle in retirement, you actually don’t pay any tax on any dollar that comes out.”

The key with a Roth IRA, like most savings plans, is to start early. The Certified Financial Planner explains why he often recommends this route to younger working professionals.

“Depending on their tax rate or tax bracket that they’re in and kind of what we’re looking at from a tax planning perspective, it can be very valuable to get dollars into Roth IRAs at an early age,” McGowan said.

There are a few things to keep in mind if you plan to transfer unused funds from a 529 account. It’s all thanks to the Secure Act 2.0, passed in late December of 2022.

This Act is designed to increase retirement savings and facilitate access to retirement savings among others.

“There are several conditions from the 529 to the Roth IRA to be beneficiary to beneficiary. So, if a child is a beneficiary on the 529, the transfer actually has to go into their Roth IRA,” McGowan said. “Another thing to consider is the 529 has to have been open for at least 15 years before you can do this transfer and any contributions or earnings thereon made in the last five years are not eligible to transfer.”

McGowan says this prevents people from opening an account, waiting 15 years, throwing a big contribution in there and then converting it or transferring it to a Roth IRA.

It is important to note that the transfers are also subject to the annual Roth IRA or traditional IRA contribution limit.

“So in 2023, that’ll be $6,500. So that’s the most you can transfer in any one year,” McGowan said. “Another key consideration is there’s a lifetime maximum. So you can only do this up to $35,000 per beneficiary, per lifetime.”

