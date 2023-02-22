Wedding day makeup tips from a professional makeup artist

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Getting everything ready for the big wedding day? We’ve got the best bridal beauty advice from a professional makeup artist.

Olivia Sparks is known all over the Tennessee Valley for her neutral to glam looks. You want to look your best on your wedding day and Olivia is sharing secrets the pros want you to know.

Before booking your makeup artist make sure they’re a good fit for you! Do they have any sanitation/hygiene practices in place? Does their portfolio show that they can work on the range of skin tones in your bridal party? Does their makeup style look similar to the style you’re envisioning for your wedding look?

If you think you’re a good fit, book a bridal trial with the artist to try out your wedding look! Wear the color of your wedding dress to your trial run so you can get an idea of how the makeup looks with your dress! Bring inspo photos with models of your same skin tone, hair, and eye coloring for best results! Make sure you get any facial waxing and spray tan before the trial run if you’re planning on waxing or tanning prior to the wedding day.

On the wedding day, skip the sunscreen and skincare serums to get the longest wear out of your wedding makeup. Cleanse your face with a gentle cleanser, and apply a moisturizing cream to prep your skin for your makeup artist.

Buy your wedding lipstick shade beforehand, and use it as part of your wedding day photos! Add a little luxury to your wedding day and photos with an engraved lipstick tube! This will be so great for your new last name or wedding date.



