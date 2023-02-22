Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Aladdin Ticket Giveaway
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

These are the perfect items to transition your home for spring

By Anna Mahan
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Spring is less than one month away and we’re ready to say goodbye to those winter hues and blues.

Meghann Delashaw, owner of South and Pine in Madison, is sharing her favorite ways to add a little spring fling to your home. While florals are always great, she’s going us why she’s going with a more neutral, light look this season and we are here for it!

You can shop South and Pine at 14 Main Street in Madison or online at shopsouthandpine.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The couple had back to back pregnancies with identical twins.
Tuscaloosa couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
Ball left the Lauderdale County Work Release Center in September and never returned.
Lauderdale Co. inmate arrested after months on the loose
Smith served as the fire chief for 10 years and began working for the Pebble Volunteer Fire...
Winston Co. volunteer fire chief killed in crash Sunday
$50M project brings new residences and small businesses.
New ‘walkable community’ set for development in Florence
Source: WBRC video
Court evidence: Darius Miles texted UA basketball player Brandon Miller to bring him his gun