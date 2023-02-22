Stiffer punishments for fentanyl possibly coming to Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s legislature is set to meet next month and that means lawmakers will need to address your concerns.

Lawmaker Leigh Hulsey wants to find out what those are before legislators meet.

We all know fentanyl is extremely serious and very dangerous. That is why toughening punishments for fentanyl sales, distribution and possession will be a huge topic discussed by lawmakers.

Hulsey be holding listening sessions on March 1 and 2 in Hoover and Helena to hear your concerns.

She said another lawmaker proposed a bill to stiffen penalties against fentanyl dealers to try and get it under control and off the streets.

This idea is still being explored, but both Hulsey and Calera Police Chief David Hyche said the most important thing is to protect the public.

“At least decreasing its presence, so we are looking forward to that bill and are anticipating that one coming out and I look forward to reading it and us debating that on the floor,” Hulsey said.

“I like the idea of being able to take traffickers and get them out of the community and sentence them to prison and, for no other reason, that might save one child’s life or one family from being destroyed,” Hyche said.

Hulsey also wants to hear your thoughts on other issues during those listening sessions.

